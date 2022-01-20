Menu

Canada

Canada announces $8 million to help companies use satellite data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 20, 2022 3:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada unveils new ‘satellite-earth observation strategy’ to help fight climate change' Canada unveils new ‘satellite-earth observation strategy’ to help fight climate change
WATCH ABOVE: Canada unveils new ‘satellite-earth observation strategy' to help fight climate change.

The federal government says it’s granting $8 million to companies to help them take advantage of satellite data.

The 21 grants are to support projects from crop surveillance on the Prairies to sea ice safety in Nunavut.

The data is being made publicly available from a series of Canadian satellites, including RADARSAT.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne says the move will help Canadian businesses compete in a rapidly growing industry.

Ottawa says the global market using Earth observation satellite data is expected to more than double to nearly $9 billion over the next decade.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
