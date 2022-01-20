Canada announces $8 million to help companies use satellite data

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says it’s granting $8 million to companies to help them take advantage of satellite data.

The 21 grants are to support projects from crop surveillance on the Prairies to sea ice safety in Nunavut.

The data is being made publicly available from a series of Canadian satellites, including RADARSAT.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne says the move will help Canadian businesses compete in a rapidly growing industry.

Ottawa says the global market using Earth observation satellite data is expected to more than double to nearly $9 billion over the next decade.