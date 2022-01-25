Crime Beat podcast: Shattered by a call – the story of Taylor Toller, Al Pennylegion and Shawn Boschuk

Send this page to someone via email

In the summer of 2018, a young Calgary woman disappeared.

For nearly a week her family held out hope she would be found safe.

Instead, a call to 911 sparked a major investigation and led officers to multiple scenes where they uncovered a killing spree.

Join Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she explains how this triple-murder investigation unfolded in the latest episode of Crime Beat podcast, “Shattered by a call.”

