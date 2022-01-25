Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Shattered by a call – the story of Taylor Toller, Al Pennylegion and Shawn Boschuk

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted January 25, 2022 5:00 am
Alan Pennylegion, Shawn Boshuck and Taylor Toller were all murdered in Calgary in 2018. View image in full screen
Alan Pennylegion, Shawn Boshuck and Taylor Toller were all murdered in Calgary in 2018. Global News
In the summer of 2018, a young Calgary woman disappeared.

For nearly a week her family held out hope she would be found safe.

Instead, a call to 911 sparked a major investigation and led officers to multiple scenes where they uncovered a killing spree.

Join Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she explains how this triple-murder investigation unfolded in the latest episode of Crime Beat podcast, “Shattered by a call.”

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

