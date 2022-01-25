Crime Beat podcast: Shattered by a call – the story of Taylor Toller, Al Pennylegion and Shawn Boschuk

In the summer of 2018, a young Calgary woman disappeared.
For nearly a week her family held out hope she would be found safe.
Read more: Calgary man charged with 3 counts of second-degree murder for deaths of girlfriend, his mother and stepfather
Instead, a call to 911 sparked a major investigation and led officers to multiple scenes where they uncovered a killing spree.
Join Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she explains how this triple-murder investigation unfolded in the latest episode of Crime Beat podcast, “Shattered by a call.”
—
If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.
Contact:
Twitter: @nancyhixt
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/
Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca
We LOVE that you are loving the Crime Beat podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?
Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…
- Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.
- Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
- Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
- Open the Spotify app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.
- Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
- Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
Comments