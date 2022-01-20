Alberta premier, health minister, AHS CEO to join Dr. Hinshaw for COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping, Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will on be on hand for a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

The update is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

The update comes as hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to increase in Alberta.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,101 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 were receiving treatment in intensive care units.

In an op-ed in the Edmonton Journal on Monday, Yiu said AHS is preparing to scale up hospital capacity as Omicron cases continue to spread throughout the province.

“We don’t yet know exactly how Omicron will impact us but based on the evidence, we’re adjusting our contingency plans to add hundreds more spaces in addition to ICU, for patients who need an intermediate level of hospital care,” wrote Yiu.

However, Yiu also noted that in the past two years, every person in Alberta who has required ICU care has received it.

This is also the first time the premier has made himself available to the media after he relieved Justice Minister Kaycee Madu of his duties earlier this week after it came to light that Madu called Edmonton’s police chief about a traffic ticket.

