Health

Alberta premier, health minister, AHS CEO to join Dr. Hinshaw for COVID-19 update

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 2:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta hospitals overrun with patients, front-line workers say' Alberta hospitals overrun with patients, front-line workers say
WATCH ABOVE: Front-line workers in Alberta hospitals say they are nearly out of staff and resources as they respond to a surge of COVID-19 patients. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Jason Copping, Alberta Health Services CEO Dr. Verna Yiu and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will on be on hand for a COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon.

The update is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Read more: Alberta doctors call for more COVID-19 pandemic transparency

The update comes as hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to increase in Alberta.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 1,101 people in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 108 were receiving treatment in intensive care units.

In an op-ed in the Edmonton Journal on Monday, Yiu said AHS is preparing to scale up hospital capacity as Omicron cases continue to spread throughout the province.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t yet know exactly how Omicron will impact us but based on the evidence, we’re adjusting our contingency plans to add hundreds more spaces in addition to ICU, for patients who need an intermediate level of hospital care,” wrote Yiu.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Alberta doctors call for more pandemic transparency' Alberta doctors call for more pandemic transparency
Alberta doctors call for more pandemic transparency

However, Yiu also noted that in the past two years, every person in Alberta who has required ICU care has received it.

Read more: Alberta hospitals under ‘serious pressure’ from 5th COVID-19 wave: Hinshaw

This is also the first time the premier has made himself available to the media after he relieved Justice Minister Kaycee Madu of his duties earlier this week after it came to light that Madu called Edmonton’s police chief about a traffic ticket.

Global News will have a separate story on that topic Thursday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

