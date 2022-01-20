3 arrested in downtown Hamilton drug raid

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have been arrested and face several charges following a drug raid in Hamilton’s downtown core.

On Wednesday, the Hamilton police HEAT (high enforcement action team) unit, with the assistance of the BEAR (break and enter, auto theft and robbery) unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of King and Steven streets.

As a result of the search warrant, police located and seized a loaded revolver and eight grams of fentanyl.

4:20 Fentanyl exposure awareness study Fentanyl exposure awareness study – Feb 28, 2021

Two adult males and a youth have been charged with several offences, including drug and firearms possession.

Story continues below advertisement

The youth also faces charges relating to breach of probation and disobeying a court order.

Police are encouraging members of the public to report all incidences of suspicious activity and crimes, as part of the continued quest to get guns off city streets.

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation is asked to contact Division 1 criminal investigation branch Staff Sgt. Catherine Lockley by calling 905-546-3833.

Information can be shared anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.