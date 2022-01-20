SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 arrested in downtown Hamilton drug raid

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted January 20, 2022 1:24 pm
Hamilton police seize fentanyl and firearms in raid. View image in full screen
Hamilton police seize fentanyl and firearms in raid. Hamilton Police Service

Three people have been arrested and face several charges following a drug raid in Hamilton’s downtown core.

On Wednesday, the Hamilton police HEAT (high enforcement action team) unit, with the assistance of the BEAR (break and enter, auto theft and robbery) unit, executed a search warrant at a residence in the area of King and Steven streets.

As a result of the search warrant, police located and seized a loaded revolver and eight grams of fentanyl.

Click to play video: 'Fentanyl exposure awareness study' Fentanyl exposure awareness study
Fentanyl exposure awareness study – Feb 28, 2021

Two adult males and a youth have been charged with several offences, including drug and firearms possession.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Ontario launches inquest into 2018 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Quinn MacDougall

The youth also faces charges relating to breach of probation and disobeying a court order.

Police are encouraging members of the public to report all incidences of suspicious activity and crimes, as part of the continued quest to get guns off city streets.

Anyone with information that could assist police with the investigation is asked to contact Division 1 criminal investigation branch Staff Sgt. Catherine Lockley by calling 905-546-3833.

Information can be shared anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHamilton tagFentanyl tagHamilton Police tagOpioids tagFirearms tagKing St tagsteven tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers