Winnipeg’s tallest building to welcome first tenants this spring

Winnipeg’s skyline is looking a little different this week, as a huge crane that had been working on the city’s tallest building has come down, signalling construction is almost complete.

Jeff Lutkin of Artis Reit, owners of 300 Main St., told 680 CJOB the first tenants should be able to call the 42-storey building home in just a couple of months.

“We’re shifting gears more toward the interior work,” Lutkin said.

“We do have a spring completion date for at least the first phase, which would be the lobby up to the 20th floor.”

The building — which when complete will include more than 300 rental units, a 40th-floor terrace overlooking the city, and the iconic Main Street Earl’s restaurant moving into its lobby — will hopefully be part of a new renaissance for downtown as the COVID-19 pandemic comes to an end, said Lutkin.

“People are looking for nicer places to work at from home,” he said.

“And I think 300 Main can offer that. Hopefully, as we see the pandemic kind of moving out, we can see some sense of community starting to build.”

