4,061 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID, 594 in intensive care

Ontario is reporting 4,061 people in hospital with COVID on Thursday, though just over half of them were initially admitted due to virus complications, with 594 in intensive care units.

The province recently began distinguishing between those who were admitted to hospital directly because of COVID, and those who were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for the virus.

Of the 4,061 people in hospital with COVID-19, which is down by 71 since yesterday, 55 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 45 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 594 people in ICUs, which is up by five from the previous day. Around 81 per cent of those in intensive care with COVID were admitted because of the virus, while around 19 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Last Thursday, hospitalizations were at 3,630, with the number of people in ICUs at 500.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 7,757 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to recent testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 977,194.

Of the 7,757 new cases recorded, the data showed 1,079 were unvaccinated people, 260 were partially vaccinated people, 5,819 were fully vaccinated people. For 599 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,801 as 75 more virus-related deaths were added. Officials noted the deaths are from a data catch-up and occurred over the span of 19 days.

There are a total of 887,023 recoveries, which is around 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 12,578 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 88.8 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 91.5 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 44.8 per cent — more than 5.7 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 50.7 per cent with 7.8 per cent who are now fully vaccinated.

The province administered 104,845 doses in the last day.

The government said 42,907 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. The test positivity rate stands at 15.9 per cent. There are 30,846 tests currently under investigation.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ontario Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,933 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which an increase of 17 deaths since the previous day. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 351 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 2,498 active cases among long-term care residents and 4,128 active cases among staff — down by 41 and down by 25, respectively, in the last day.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

