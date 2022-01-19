SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

‘Good announcement’ coming for Ontario restaurants and gyms, Doug Ford says

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 2:25 pm
Click to play video: '‘Good announcement’ coming this week for Ontario restaurants and gyms: Ford' ‘Good announcement’ coming this week for Ontario restaurants and gyms: Ford
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford says that a “good announcement” will be coming this week for restaurants, gyms, and other businesses in the province that have been facing COVID-19 restrictions.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a “good announcement” is coming this week for restaurants and gyms in the province.

Earlier this month, the province implemented additional restrictions on businesses amid a spike in Omicron cases. The government said the measures would be in place until at least Jan. 26 — next Wednesday.

They included additional capacity limits, a ban on indoor dining and the closure of several types of facilities including gyms, cinemas and museums.

Ford has been hinting for a couple of days now that the province may announce an easing of restrictions sometime this week.

Read more: Restaurant group calls for ‘immediate guidance’ on possible easing of Ontario restrictions next week

“It’s going to be a positive announcement that we make this week and I look forward to it,” the premier said Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“No one dislikes these shutdowns more than I do. I actually despise them, but in saying that, health is a priority and I follow the guidelines of the chief medial officer, but we look forward to having a good announcement for restaurants and gyms and other folks that have been closed.”

Ford said while his government has worked to provide supports to affected businesses, he knows it’s not the same as when they are open.

“Let’s open the businesses up and hopefully the patrons will come back and feel confident that they can go to their favourite restaurant or favourite gym or the banquet hall — that’s the most important thing,” he said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario seeing ‘glimmers of hope’ in Omicron fight, health minister says

Meanwhile, Restaurants Canada called on the Ontario government to provide “immediate guidance” on the possible easing of restrictions next week.

“Restaurants can’t simply open their doors at a moment’s notice,” Restaurants Canada president and CEO Todd Barclay said in a statement.

In a COVID update Wednesday, Health Minister Christine Elliott, said the province is starting to see “glimmers of hope” in its fight against Omicron.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, said the rate of hospitalizations and cases in the intensive care unit are increasing at a slower pace.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Announcement on Ontario COVID restrictions coming this week, official says

He also thanked Ontarians for getting vaccinated and making sacrifices.

“Together, we’ve made an impact and we’ve made a difference,” Moore said.

“And together these efforts will chart our path forward towards a safe and gradual reopening. We must stay cautious. We must stay disciplined and never underestimate this virus as we look to take the small steps forward.”

— With files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario sees ‘glimmers of hope’ in Omicron fight, health minister says' COVID-19: Ontario sees ‘glimmers of hope’ in Omicron fight, health minister says
