Man known to frequent Kingston, Ont. wanted on federal warrant

The OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public’s help in finding a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after police say he breached his day parole.

Police say Abdullah Waseem is currently serving over two years for the use of an imitation firearm while committing an armed robbery, three counts of robbery, two counts of theft of a vehicle, and one count of theft over $5,000.

The 23-year-old is known to frequent Kingston, Toronto, Windsor and Collingwood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP’s R.O.P.E. squad.

