2 taken to trauma centre after collision in Vaughan: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people have been taken to a trauma centre after a collision in Vaughan, Ont., police say.

York Regional police told Global News the collision involving two vehicles occurred at the intersection of Highway 27 and West Royal Gate Boulevard on Wednesday.

Police said two people — a driver and a passenger — were transported to a trauma centre, but officers had not yet received confirmation of the severity of their injuries.

According to police, Highway 27 between Highway 407 and Highway 7 was closed for the investigation.

COLLISION INVESTIGATION: Hwy 27 between Hwy 407 and Hwy 7 W. is currently closed for an ongoing collision investigation. Expect delays in the area. — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 19, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said to expect delays in the area.