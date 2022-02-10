Giant snow dragon returns to Saskatoon, ‘Snomacron’ breathes smoke

Send this page to someone via email

The giant blue snow dragon is back on Cairns Avenue in Saskatoon, but his time he has a new name and some new features.

Snomacron is his name and this dragon breathes smoke and fire at night.

The dragon is roughly 30 feet long and took its maker Mel Thompson roughly a week to make using snow, and lots of blue food colouring.

1:56 Should snow be removed from residential streets routinely in Saskatoon? Should snow be removed from residential streets routinely in Saskatoon? – Jan 23, 2022

“I actually brought two dump trucks full of snow and took some snow from the backyard (and) neighbour’s yards to make him,” said Thompson. “We just haven’t had enough snow so far this year. He breathes fire and his nose smokes this year at night.”

Story continues below advertisement

Thompson says it took her roughly one week to build.

Read more: A giant snow bear is turning heads in rural Kingston

She also recently completed an igloo in her backyard – something that she worked on last year as well. Thompson says it’s a great means to distract people from the world and COVID-19.

“It gives me something to do. Last year so many people came out to take a look at the dragon and take pictures.”

This is the fourth consecutive year Thompson has been getting creative in winter with the snow.

Last year, Thompson created the snow dragon snovid and a giant green dragon in the Greenbryre area of the bridge city.

1:05 Giant green snow dragon created in Greenbryre area, two dragons in Saskatoon Giant green snow dragon created in Greenbryre area, two dragons in Saskatoon – Dec 13, 2020

Snomacron will breathe fire and smoke from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through winter or until it gets too warm.

Story continues below advertisement