KFL&A Public Health issues cold weather warning for Tamworth, Sydenham, South Frontenac

With weather forecasts calling for wind chill temperatures below -30C in Tamworth, Sydenham and South Frontenac, a cold weather health warning is being issued by the region’s health unit.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health is issuing the warning from Thursday morning until Friday morning.

“When the temperature drops below -25C or the wind chill is below -28C, children and seniors should take precautions to avoid the effects of the cold, or be kept indoors to avoid cold injuries,” the health unit says in a release.

Very cold weather increases the risk of hypothermia for people who stay outside for long periods of time without adequate protection.

The health unit says the people at greatest risk from cold injuries include infants, the elderly, homeless, outdoor workers, recreation enthusiasts and people who consume excess alcohol.

Information on protective measures can be found on KFL&A Public Health’s website.

