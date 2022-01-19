Identifying mental health supports for farmers and ranchers: SaskPolytech

Send this page to someone via email

The stress of farming and ranching comes with challenges that are out of the the producer’s control. According to Saskatchewan Polytechnic, the challenges consist of weather, pests, disease, high-input costs and volatile markets.

In order to determine what mental health supports are needed, a research project was launched January 2021 to determine key features.

Researchers will finish the first phase this month. So far over 100 people have participated in the Farmer and Rancher Mental Health (FARMh) initiative.

The Saskatchewan Polytechnic research team have been gathering data from farmers and ranchers through telephone interviews and surveys.

“We were exploring programs, resources and interventions that farmers and ranchers stated they wanted,” said Michelle Pavloff, Saskatchewan Polytechnic Rural Health Research Chair. “We also discussed what some of their barriers were to receiving mental health care. And to define what their perception of what farm culture was.”

According to a statement, a marketing specialist for Cargill helped collect data for the FARMh project and is conducting interviews with farmers and ranchers.

“I wanted to get involved with the FARMh project as I lost my brother, who died by suicide in 2015,” said Shari Laventure. “I’m really passionate about suicide prevention and erasing the stigma of asking for mental health support. I feel like a really valued member of the FARMh team and I’m excited for the next phase of the project.”

The data retrieved from the Phase one of the study will help determine the next steps in planning a mental health program that will be designed by Saskatchewan ranchers and farmers for Saskatchewan ranchers and farmers.

“We want to create a program that provides the right resources at the right time to support mental health and well-being,” said Pavloff.

The research team said that phase two of the study will propose interventions to be done as part of a trial period in 2022 and 2023. For further information on the FARMh project, visit: saskpolytech.ca/farmh.

