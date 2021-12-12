Menu

Canada

Partnership between Sask Polytech and YQR Distillery to bring one-of-a-kind program offerings

By Troy Charles Global News
Posted December 12, 2021 2:14 pm
A rendered image of the commons event space planned for the new YQR Distillery facility.
A rendered image of the commons event space planned for the new YQR Distillery facility. Photo: Regina Exhibition Association Limited, YQR Distillery

A new collaboration between Saskatchewan Polytechnic and YQR Distillery (formerly Sperling Silver Distillery) will explore hands-on learning opportunities for students at the Regina distillery’s soon-to-open facility.

The new facility will be located on the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) campus. It will contain a restaurant and commercial production kitchen as well as teaching labs, tasting room, hospitality suites, tap house, wine bar, and a brewing and distilling and research facility.

Read more: REAL seeking 40-year lease extension; city council to look over YQR Distillery proposal

“This collaboration will explore new training possibilities with YQR Distillery and opportunities to provide our School of Hospitality and Tourism students with access to world-class learning facilities at REAL campus,” says Dr. Larry Rosia, Sask Polytech president and CEO.

YQR Distillery CEO Adam Sperling says the partnership is a perfect fit, “we will be providing world-class educational programming to enhance, enrich, and entice people visiting REAL Campus. It is truly great to have the opportunity to collaborate with our province’s only polytechnic on the new development at REAL.”

Rendering of new YQR Distillery building on REAL Campus.
Rendering of new YQR Distillery building on REAL Campus. Photo: Regina Exhibition Association Limited, YQR Distillery

The exact nature of that programming is still being ironed out. Sperling says there are talks of a possible four-year degree as well as a two-year diploma program.

“On-site there will be facilities to train students in the entire fermentation process, food science, packaging and laboratory testing,” said the distillery owner.

Read more: COVID-19 vaccinations required for Saskatchewan Polytechnic staff, students

With a few more items to get squared away with City Hall, Sperling is hopeful construction on the new facility could begin early next year.

With a projected five- to six-month build time that would set up for a grand opening next summer.

As for the programming with Sask Polytech, that could possibly begin in the fall of 2022.

