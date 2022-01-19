Menu

Consumer

New low-cost airline launches service to Kelowna

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 4:42 pm
Lynx Air is set to fly out of Kelowna starting this spring. View image in full screen
Lynx Air is set to fly out of Kelowna starting this spring. Courtesy: Lynx Air

Lynx Air will begin flying in and out of Kelowna by April 2022, offering service to Calgary and Vancouver twice a week.

“We are excited to see Lynx Air launch routes to Kelowna from Calgary and Vancouver in April,” said Sam Samaddar, the director for Kelowna International Airport.

“An affordable airline like Lynx will open doors for travellers looking to explore our beautiful region and increase travel opportunities for the Okanagan community.”

On Wednesday, Lynx announced the launch of its booking website, with tickets going on sale for flights to the airline’s first five destinations: Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Kelowna and Winnipeg.

To celebrate the launch, the airline is offering limited-time one-way fares that start as low as $39 plus taxes on its fleet of new Boeing 737 aircraft.

”We have been delighted with the positive response to the news of Lynx’s arrival as Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline. As our booking site goes live today, we are excited to bring our commitment to ultra-low fares to life, by offering special launch fares from $39 one-way,” Merren McArthur, CEO, Lynx Air said in a press release.

”By May, Lynx will be operating 76 flights per week and that is just the beginning. We will continue to add destinations and routes as we ramp up for the busy summer season, offering even more choice and flexibility to Canadians. Stay tuned for more announcements soon.”

Flights are now available for booking at FlyLynx.com

