Police seeking dashcam video of fatal highway collision near Vernon

A fatal highway crash that occurred during the weekend is under investigation by North Okanagan police.

The crash happened Saturday morning, around 8:20 a.m., south of Vernon, at the intersection of Highway 97 and Birnie Road.

RCMP say emergency personnel rushed to the scene, but one of the vehicles involved in the collision, a small Toyota pick-up truck had caught fire and was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

“Sadly, the driver, and lone occupant of the pick-up truck, was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been identified as a 41-year-old Lake Country man,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a press release.

RCMP say the collision occurred when the northbound pickup truck crossed into southbound traffic, and was struck by the large commercial vehicle.

Police noted that the driver of the commercial vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 97 was closed for approximately four hours.

Police said a member of the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) team attended to conduct a full examination of the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash-cam video, is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171.