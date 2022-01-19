COVID-19: Oglaza says end of Omicron wave could signal endemic

Send this page to someone via email

The light at the end of the pandemic tunnel could be getting a little bit brighter.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health’s medical officer of health, Dr. Piotr Oglaza, says that based on data collected from wastewater samples in Kingston, Amherstview and Odessa, COVID-19 cases in the region have decreased or stabilized as have hospitalization rates.

“All of these data points, all of these indicators suggest that COVID-19 activity in the KFL&A region has plateaued,” Oglaza said.

He added that some of the most important indicators in whether or not the Omicron wave is behind us is how things play out in the rest of the province.

Story continues below advertisement

But he also said that as the seasons change from winter to spring, that, too, could bring some relief.

“When we enter the month of March or April, this is typically where these viruses are transmitted less readily. And that will also reduce the cases, reduced the risk in the community.” Oglaza said.

One thing Oglaza isn’t concerned about is the increase in spread now that schools have returned to in-person learning. Oglaza says that case numbers within the school-aged children population have always been relatively low compared to other age groups.

1:12 COVID-19: Omicron not contagious for less time than other variants, Tam says COVID-19: Omicron not contagious for less time than other variants, Tam says

He added he doesn’t believe cases within schools are driving activity, but rather are an indication of activity within the community.

“But in general terms, that individual risk for individuals for children in this age group, the individual risk of COVID-19 is relatively … lower than other age groups and the benefits of being in schools,” Oglaza said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In-person learning outweighs the risk of COVID-19 in this setting.