BC CDC reduces isolation time for unvaccinated people to 5 days

Send this page to someone via email

The BC CDC has amended guidance around isolation requiring both vaccinated and unvaccinated to isolate for five days after contracting COVID-19.

The previous guidance required unvaccinated people to isolate for 10 days.

The BC CDC website now states people must isolate “at least five days have passed since your symptoms started, or from test date if you did not have symptoms, whichever is longer.”

1:12 COVID-19: Omicron not contagious for less time than other variants, Tam says COVID-19: Omicron not contagious for less time than other variants, Tam says

The guidance also states people have to isolate until “fever has resolved for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen.”

Story continues below advertisement

On top of this, people must be symptom free before leaving isolation.

“You should avoid higher-risk settings, such as long-term care facilities and gatherings, for another five days after ending isolation,” the guidance also states.

“Presence of mild symptoms does not necessarily mean that you are contagious after five days. It can take longer to completely recover from the illness. Most people recover within two weeks. Some people with more severe symptoms can take up to 12 weeks or more to feel entirely better.”

2:05 COVID-19: Uncertainty remains in B.C.’s daycare sector COVID-19: Uncertainty remains in B.C.’s daycare sector

Public health officials and the BC CDC continue to grapple with isolation periods as Omicron spreads through communities.

Due to testing limitations, the BC CDC is asking people who have tested positive to let their close contacts know so they can monitor for symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

This includes notifying people you live with and people you had intimate contact with.

Close contacts will need to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and avoid non-essential high-risk settings for 10 days.

Those who are not fully vaccinated and are close contacts without a positive test will need to self-isolate for 10 days.

Fully vaccinated means you received both doses of a 2-dose series or it has been more than 14 days since you received a single dose of a one-dose series.

For people with mild symptoms, COVID-19 testing is no longer recommended.

“Stay home until you feel well enough to return to your regular activities,” the guidance reads.

“Avoid non-essential high-risk settings such as long-term care facilities and individuals at higher risk for severe illness for 10 days after the start of your symptoms.”