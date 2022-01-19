Police looking to ID man allegedly approaching, touching young kids at Oshawa mall

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly approached a seven-year-old girl and grabbed her arm at an Oshawa mall in early January.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Jan. 5 when a mother and her daughter were shopping at the Oshawa Centre on King Street West.

“When questioned, the male walked away. Mall security was alerted and a police report was taken,” police said.

Investigators said after the incident, officers scoured hours of surveillance footage and identified more than a dozen other similar instances.

Police allege video shows the suspect approaching young children, who were with their parents, and made some form of physical contact with them before walking away.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are concerned about this unusual behavior and are asking any other victims or witnesses to come forward.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid 20s with dark prescription glasses and brown shaggy hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a white jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at t 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5327.

Police are looking to identify a suspicious male who approached several children at an Oshawa mall. News Release – https://t.co/jmFM1ixRNk pic.twitter.com/NkNyqEPXvU — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) January 19, 2022