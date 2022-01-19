Menu

Crime

Police looking to ID man allegedly approaching, touching young kids at Oshawa mall

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 2:01 pm
oshawa mall suspect touching kdis View image in full screen
Oshawa Centre mall suspect photo. Handout / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly approached a seven-year-old girl and grabbed her arm at an Oshawa mall in early January.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Jan. 5 when a mother and her daughter were shopping at the Oshawa Centre on King Street West.

“When questioned, the male walked away. Mall security was alerted and a police report was taken,” police said.

Investigators said after the incident, officers scoured hours of surveillance footage and identified more than a dozen other similar instances.

Read more: Man charged after allegedly exposing himself to 13-year-old girl on Toronto streetcar

Police allege video shows the suspect approaching young children, who were with their parents, and made some form of physical contact with them before walking away.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are concerned about this unusual behavior and are asking any other victims or witnesses to come forward.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid 20s with dark prescription glasses and brown shaggy hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a white jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at t 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5327.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
