Crime

Man charged after allegedly exposing himself to 13-year-old girl on Toronto streetcar

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 10:57 am
Graydon Metcalfe, 38. View image in full screen
Graydon Metcalfe, 38. Toronto Police

Toronto police say a 38-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a young teenager on a Toronto streetcar.

Police said a 13-year-old girl was riding the Bathurst streetcar going northbound on Tuesday evening when a stranger approached her.

Investigators allege the man exposed himself to her and motioned for her to touch him.

Read more: ‘We just need to know why’: Woman stabbed while sleeping on Toronto transit bus

The young girl then activated the passenger assistance alarm, police said.

Graydon Metcalfe was arrested. He is charged with indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16 and invitation to sexual touch made to a person under the age of 16.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

