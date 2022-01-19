Man charged after allegedly exposing himself to 13-year-old girl on Toronto streetcar

Toronto police say a 38-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a young teenager on a Toronto streetcar.
Police said a 13-year-old girl was riding the Bathurst streetcar going northbound on Tuesday evening when a stranger approached her.
Investigators allege the man exposed himself to her and motioned for her to touch him.
The young girl then activated the passenger assistance alarm, police said.
Graydon Metcalfe was arrested. He is charged with indecent exposure to a person under the age of 16 and invitation to sexual touch made to a person under the age of 16.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
