Canada

Canadian Coast Guard’s oldest serving vessel decommissioning

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 19, 2022 2:25 pm
The CCGS Hudson explores the Southwind Fjord in Baffin Bay, Nunavut in the fall for 2018. The photograph was taken by ship Captain Fergus Francey and published by Natural Resources Canada in the scientific report on that mission. View image in full screen
The CCGS Hudson explores the Southwind Fjord in Baffin Bay, Nunavut in the fall for 2018. The photograph was taken by ship Captain Fergus Francey and published by Natural Resources Canada in the scientific report on that mission. Government of Canada

Canadian Coast Guard‘s oldest serving vessel, the CCGS Hudson, is being decommissioned after 59 years of service, in what the agency calls the “end of an era.”

The East Coast ocean science vessel was determined to be “beyond economic repair,” after its starboard propulsion motor failed in November.

“Further investment would not allow it to return to reliable service,” read a news release from Canadian Coast Guard and Fisheries and Oceans Canada.

Read more: Families send off HMCS Halifax crew as ship embarks on 6-month NATO mission

Back in 2019, the CCGS Hudson needed repairs and maintenance for degradation to the hull, fuel tanks and onboard systems.

At the time, a Quebec shipyard condemned the ship as beyond repair, declining to bid on a lucrative contract on the grounds that it “presents a serious and real threat to the safety of life at sea.” However, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) had said that was inaccurate.

The Hudson had a $4-million refit in Ontario in 2016 and had more work done on it since it returned to its East Coast port in Dartmouth, N.S., in 2017.

Click to play video: 'Scrap, don’t fix, storied Coast Guard ship, shipyard says' Scrap, don’t fix, storied Coast Guard ship, shipyard says
Scrap, don’t fix, storied Coast Guard ship, shipyard says – Jan 24, 2019

The agencies said on Wednesday CCGS Hudson was a key platform in the fisheries department’s oceanographic science program. Its permanent replacement isn’t expected to be delivered until 2025.

“Discussions are focused on which parts of the science program can be completed by other Canadian Coast Guard vessels, by chartered vessels, or through the use of other technology,” read the release.

The agency says it will plan a celebration of the ship and its crews’ accomplishments in the coming months.

“Canadians will have the opportunity to share memories and experiences of their own interactions with the ship and all of its past crews.”

— with files from David Akin

