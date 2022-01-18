COVID-19: Major grocery store chain in B.C. limiting capacity to 50%

Send this page to someone via email

A major grocery chain in British Columbia says it will be voluntarily reducing its capacity limits to 50 per cent to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

In an email to Global News, Save On Foods said “as part of our ongoing and increased efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our stores and our communities, we will operate our stores at a maximum 50 per cent occupancy until further notice.”

The email continued, saying, “we have updated the occupancy count with signage at the front of each store and the teams are working to add signage back to areas that typically see congestion like at the front end, or in service departments like our deli or bakery.”

It also said, “this is all part of our efforts to reinforce that social distancing is required whenever possible for both team members and customers.”

Save On Foods said in addition to promoting physical distancing, its stores will also be implementing the following measures as well:

Added store-front signage asking customers not to enter if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.

To follow all public health orders in every community.

Increased frequency of disinfecting and sanitizing all store areas.

Providing sanitization stations and hand sanitizer for customers and employees.

Implementing a symptom checker for all employees, suppliers or business partners prior to entering the store.

Protective plexiglass barriers throughout the store.

“Our store clerks and leaders are doing an amazing job in what continues to be a very difficult time,” said Save On Foods, “and we are so proud of their commitment to keeping our communities safe while providing our neighbours with essential food and medicine.”

Global News has reached out to other chains to see if they will be following suit, at 50-per cent capacity limits, or staying fully open.

The Retail Council of Canada said, in an email to Global News, that it was unaware of Save On Foods’ capacity reductions.

However, the council did say B.C. had asked retailers in mid-December to reinstitute COVID-19 Workplace Safety Plans.

“The request was made in order to reduce “choke points” in stores, such as ensuring that distance is maintained in lines,” said the Retail Council.

“Retail stores have always been low-risk environments and capacities within B.C. stores continue to be unrestricted unless limits are put in place on a voluntary basis.”

The union representing employees at Save On Foods says it’s in agreement with the company’s voluntary policy.

“It’s certainly something we’ve been asking for; a reduction in the number of people in stores right now,” said Kim Novak, president of UFCW 1518.

“And it’s definitely related to COVID concerns. Reducing capacity in stores that have not been operating at reduced amounts definitely helps to protect workers.”

Novak continued, saying “it helps reduce the (customer) volume, and what we’ve seen, and what we continue to hear from our members, is there is a lot of crowding happening, and that (physical) distancing is something we want to ensure is happening.

“And putting (customer) limits definitely helps with that.”

Asked if the union is seeing many members call in sick because of COVID or possible COVID symptoms, Novak said yes.

“We’ve seen an increase in workload as a result of our members who are sick, staying home due to isolation or because they have symptoms,” said Novak.

“When Dr. Bonnie Henry said to expect 30 per cent of your membership in any workplace to potentially be off sick, we’re absolutely seeing that in the industry and sectors that we represent.”

Also asked about interactions between employees and unmasked customers, Novak said “the biggest concern we hear from our members is the number of people walking into a store without a mask on.”

She added, “make sure you wear that mask because it really helps keep everybody safe, including all of our members working in these stores.”

