Health

Gyms, bars closed indefinitely ahead of B.C. health officials’ Tuesday COVID update

By Amy Judd & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 6:22 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Look ahead at B.C.’s trends to watch for' COVID-19: Look ahead at B.C.’s trends to watch for
Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey explains what else British Columbians should be aware of in the COVID-19 trends in the coming weeks. .

The B.C. government has quietly ordered the closure of gyms, fitness centres, bars and other facilities until further notice, ahead of its weekly COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

The restriction, aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron variant, had been set to expire at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday. But on Monday afternoon, the province removed that end time from the official public health order.

It’s unclear whether these restrictions will be removed, kept in place or other restrictions will come into effect when provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix hold their weekly briefing on Tuesday.

That will be live-streamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

Read more: ‘Incredibly frustrating’: B.C. gym owners wait to see whether COVID rules will lift or stay

Here is a summary of the latest public health order:

Trending Stories
  • No organized indoor social events and gatherings of any size (e.g. weddings and parties);
  • Concerts, sports games and theatres reduced to 50 per cent seated capacity, regardless of venue size;
  • Closing gyms, fitness centres and dance studios;
  • Closing bars and nightclubs; and
  • Limiting table sizes at restaurants, cafes and pubs to a maximum of six people per table with physical distancing or barriers.

This story will be updated following the news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

