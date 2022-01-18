Menu

World

Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies hit with subpoenas over U.S. Capitol riot

By Jan Wolfe Reuters
Posted January 18, 2022 6:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Trump pushes for multiple Jan. 6 lawsuits to be thrown out' Trump pushes for multiple Jan. 6 lawsuits to be thrown out
WATCH: Trump pushes for multiple Jan. 6 lawsuits to be thrown out – Jan 10, 2022

The congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas on Tuesday to three lawyers who joined former President Donald Trump‘s unsuccessful attempt to overturn his election defeat: Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

The House of Representatives committee demanded the pro-Trump lawyers hand over documents and sit for depositions on Feb. 8.

Read more: Trump wants multiple lawsuits alleging incitement of Jan. 6 thrown out

Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, said in a statement that the panel expects the lawyers to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as part of its investigation into the causes of the deadly attack by Trump supporters.

The committee also subpoenaed Boris Epshteyn, a Trump political adviser.

Giuliani, Powell, Epshteyn, and Ellis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Click to play video: '‘I will stand in this breach’: Biden warns Trump’s threat to democracy continues on U.S. Capitol riot anniversary' ‘I will stand in this breach’: Biden warns Trump’s threat to democracy continues on U.S. Capitol riot anniversary
‘I will stand in this breach’: Biden warns Trump’s threat to democracy continues on U.S. Capitol riot anniversary – Jan 6, 2022

“The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former president about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes,” Thompson said in the statement.

Powell, Giuliani, and Ellis jointly spoke at a Trump campaign news conference on Nov. 19, 2020, where they vowed to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory. Powell promised to “release the Kraken,” likening their effort to a mythological sea monster.

Read more: Far-right militia members charged with seditious conspiracy for U.S. Capitol riots

The Trump campaign distanced itself from Powell after she claimed without evidence at the news conference that electronic voting systems had switched millions of ballots from Trump to Biden.

Giuliani’s New York law license was suspended in June, after a state appeals court found he made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements that widespread voter fraud undermined the election, won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The committee is aiming to release an interim report in the summer and a final report in the fall, a source familiar with the investigation said last month.

The Select Committee’s members have said they will consider passing along evidence of criminal conduct by Trump to the U.S. Justice Department. Such a move, known as a criminal referral, would be largely symbolic but would increase the political pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to charge the former president. (Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Scott Malone and Bill Berkrot)

© 2022 Reuters
