B.C. has now recorded more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations jump again

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia continues to record the highest number of people in hospitals since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with another 35 admitted in the past 24 hours.

There are now 854 people in hospitals with the virus and 112 patients in intensive care — a jump of 13 people.

There have been an additional two deaths, bringing that total to 2,492 since the start of the pandemic.

Another 1,975 cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours bringing the active caseload to 37,167.

Since 2020, B.C. has had more than 300,000 cases, reaching 301,121 on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

3:43 COVID-19: B.C. set to reopen gyms on Jan. 20 but other orders remain in place COVID-19: B.C. set to reopen gyms on Jan. 20 but other orders remain in place

This update comes as the B.C. government announced a gradual reopening for gyms and fitness centres on Jan. 20.

The reopening will be based on strict COVID-19 safety plans, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a media briefing Tuesday.

These plans include occupancy limits based on seven square metres per person, up to a maximum of 25 people per space, Henry added.

The province has extended all other restrictions, including the 50-per-cent capacity limit for all venues, and keeping bars and clubs closed, until they are reviewed Feb. 16.

2:10 COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. school staff must reveal their vaccine status COVID-19: Dr. Bonnie Henry explains why B.C. school staff must reveal their vaccine status