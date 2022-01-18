SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 virus detected in five Ontario deer: officials

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 5:05 pm
A white-tailed deer is shown on Manitoulin Island, near Gore Bay, Ont. on Thursday, July 13, 2017. View image in full screen
A white-tailed deer is shown on Manitoulin Island, near Gore Bay, Ont. on Thursday, July 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES / Richard Buchan

Five deer have tested positive for COVID-19, Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says.

This marks the first time the virus has been detected in wildlife in the province.

In a post on Facebook on Tuesday, the ministry said samples were collected from five free-ranging white-tailed deer in southwestern Ontario back in November.

According to the ministry, the deer have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Read more: COVID-19 virus found in 3 Quebec deer, Canadian officials say

These are the first cases reported in free-ranging Ontario wildlife,” the Facebook post reads. “SARS-CoV-2, has previously been detected in wild white-tailed deer in northeastern US, Quebec and Saskatchewan.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The ministry said COVID-19 remains “largely a disease of human concern” and “typically spreads from human to humans.”

The ministry said there is “currently no evidence” that you can get COVID-19 from food, “including game meat.”

“However it is always important to cook meat to an internal temperature of 74°C (165°F) to kill any parasites, viruses or bacteria that may be present,” the post reads.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagcovid ontario wildlife tagcovid wildlife tagontario deer covid tagwildlife covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers