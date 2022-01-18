Provincial byelection called in Saskatchewan riding of Athabasca

Send this page to someone via email

Voters in the northern Saskatchewan riding of Athabasca are heading to the polls in February.

Premier Scott Moe has set Feb. 15 as the date for a provincial byelection.

“It’s important that Athabasca residents are represented in the assembly in the upcoming spring sitting of the legislature,” Moe said.

“Our government will be highlighting our strong record of investments in the north, like the new elementary school in La Loche and our commitment to complete the Saskatchewan side of the Garson Lake road.”

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili said the Saskatchewan Party government has neglected the north.

Story continues below advertisement

“They have not done the work to make sure that we build up economic opportunities for northerners so we give people the hope to see a positive future,” Meili said during a press conference.

Meili also called the recent announcements by the government for a new school and road an attempt to shift the outcome.

“These are very weak announcements and just further underlines how unwilling this government has been to invest in Athabasca,” he said.

The seat became vacant in August when former NDP MLA Buckley Belanger resigned to run as a Liberal in the 2021 federal election.

Belanger had held the seat for more than 26 years.

Current La Loche Mayor Georgina Jolibois is looking to hold onto the seat for the NDP.

She said a voice is needed in Regina who can speak up for northern Saskatchewan.

“Not someone who can be just a puppet and a backbencher,” she said.

“We want the same opportunities as our friends and family who are living elsewhere. We want the economic opportunities to find employment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Former Mountie Jim Lemaigre, a member of the Clearwater River Dene Nation, is looking to capture the seat for the Saskatchewan Party.

He said he has already been out in the communities to earn the support of the people.

“I believe the people of Athabasca would be well-served by having a member on the government side of the House after 15 years in opposition,” Lemaigre, currently a project manager at the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, said in a statement.

“I hope to join Premier Scott Moe and the Saskatchewan Party team so we can continue to build a strong northern Saskatchewan.”

The Saskatchewan Party currently holds 47 seats in the legislature and the NDP 12. There is one independent MLA and one seat is vacant.

The spring sitting of the legislature is scheduled to start on March 7.

1:40 Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19 Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19