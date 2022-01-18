Menu

Environment

No one knows why the crows are dying in a Charlottetown park, scientists called in

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2022 3:26 pm
Crows sit in a tree in PEI View image in full screen
Crows roost in a tree in downtown Charlottetown on Friday, March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis

It was during the holiday break that something awful started happening to many of the thousands of crows that frequent Victoria Park in downtown Charlottetown.

Since then, local residents have found more than 200 dead and desperately ill birds, though scientists at the nearby Atlantic Veterinary College haven’t been able to determine what has been killing them.

Maryrose Cameron, who lives two blocks from the waterfront park, says the college has already ruled out avian flu, and there has been speculation that a so-called reovirus is to blame — a theory that is being subjected to laboratory testing.

Read more: ‘Unprecedented’: Birds mysteriously dropping dead across southwestern U.S.

Cameron, however, says she and some of her neighbours are worried the black-feathered birds are being poisoned, given the fact that the flock of 25,000 that roosts in the park every night has long been the source of complaints about loud squawking and constant defecating.

There is also concern that whatever is killing the birds could spread to other wildlife or domesticated animals, which is why the college is pressing for answers before the end of the week.

Local residents are being warned not to handle any dead birds or approach any that appear ill.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
