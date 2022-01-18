Manitoba COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 620, 48 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Hospitalizations of Manitobans who have contracted COVID-19 have reached 620 people.

A 19-person increase Tuesday brings the province to 620 COVID patients in hospital, and three more people have died.

Manitoba ICUs currently stand at 47 people with the virus, up two from Monday, public health officials said.

Those 47 people make up just less than half of the province’s total number of patients in ICU, which is at 102. The capacity is about 115 patients.

A total of 1,466 people have died due to COVID-19 in the province.

The province also reported 847 new cases, however, that number is not accurate, due to changes in how the province is collecting COVID-19 case data. Most Manitobans who request a test will receive a rapid antigen test, and the results are not recorded. Those who test positive and meet specific criteria are then given a PCR test, which is recorded.

Story continues below advertisement