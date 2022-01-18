Menu

Canada

Singer-songwriter Karim Ouellet, 37, found dead in Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2022 1:07 pm
Karim Ouellet on the red carpet at the 37th annual ADISQ Awards held at the Place des Arts, in Montreal, Que., on November 8, 2015. View image in full screen
Karim Ouellet on the red carpet at the 37th annual ADISQ Awards held at the Place des Arts, in Montreal, Que., on November 8, 2015. Denis Beaumont/The Canadian Press

The Quebec coroner’s office is investigating the death of singer-songwriter Karim Ouellet, 37.

Quebec City police said Tuesday officers found Ouellet’s body in a building Monday night in the La Cité-Limoilou borough.

Born in Dakar, Senegal, Ouellet made his debut in the music industry with his album Plume, released in 2011. He went on to produce two other successful albums that were a mix of hip-hop, funk and folk-pop.

Céline Dion cancels remainder of North American dates on Courage world tour

He won several awards in his career, such as the 2014 Juno for Francophone Album of the Year for his second album, Fox.

Quebec Premier François Legault issued a tweet Tuesday offering his condolences to Ouellet’s family, saying the “young artist brought a new style of music to Quebec.”

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted today that he was saddened by the news of the singer’s death.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
