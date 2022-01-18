Singer-songwriter Karim Ouellet, 37, found dead in Quebec City

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec coroner’s office is investigating the death of singer-songwriter Karim Ouellet, 37.

Quebec City police said Tuesday officers found Ouellet’s body in a building Monday night in the La Cité-Limoilou borough.

Born in Dakar, Senegal, Ouellet made his debut in the music industry with his album Plume, released in 2011. He went on to produce two other successful albums that were a mix of hip-hop, funk and folk-pop.

He won several awards in his career, such as the 2014 Juno for Francophone Album of the Year for his second album, Fox.

Quebec Premier François Legault issued a tweet Tuesday offering his condolences to Ouellet’s family, saying the “young artist brought a new style of music to Quebec.”

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh tweeted today that he was saddened by the news of the singer’s death.