Calgary man charged with sexual assault of disabled person

Calgary police have charged a man with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a disabled person.

Earlier this month, police began investigating a complaint from a man who said he had been sexually assaulted by the person employed as his supportive roommate. The complainant said he had been inappropriately touched in a sexual manner on multiple occasions last summer.

Police charged Robert Wilton, 50, on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

“At the time of the alleged offences, the victim relied on the offender for care and support, which puts them in a position of authority over the victim. We take these reports very seriously as we understand that people with disabilities are more vulnerable to this type of crime,” said Det. Adam Williams with the Calgary Police Service Sexual Assault Investigative Unit.

