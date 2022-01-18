Wellesley man, 20, killed in tractor rollover on Tuesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man was killed in tractor rollover in Wellesley on Tuesday morning, says Waterloo Regional Police.

Emergency services were called to Powell Road between Line 86 and Posey Line shortly after 7 a.m. for a single motor vehicle collision.

Read more: Kitchener man charged in fatal October crash on Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge

They initial investigation shows that the driver lost control of the tractor, which went into a ditch and rolled over, police say.

The man, who is from Wellesley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the traffic services unit.

ROAD CLOSURE

Collision on Powell Road between Line 86 and Posey Line.

Powell Road will be closed in both directions for the investigation.

More details to follow when available.

Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ZZtXwlcT2Y — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 18, 2022

Story continues below advertisement