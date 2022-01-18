Wellesley man, 20, killed in tractor rollover on Tuesday morning

A 20-year-old man was killed in tractor rollover in Wellesley on Tuesday morning, says Waterloo Regional Police.
Emergency services were called to Powell Road between Line 86 and Posey Line shortly after 7 a.m. for a single motor vehicle collision.
They initial investigation shows that the driver lost control of the tractor, which went into a ditch and rolled over, police say.
The man, who is from Wellesley, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by members of the traffic services unit.
