Crime

Wellesley man, 20, killed in tractor rollover on Tuesday morning

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 11:47 am
Waterloo Regional Police say a 20-year-old man was killed in tractor rollover in Wellesley Township on Tuesday morning. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say a 20-year-old man was killed in tractor rollover in Wellesley Township on Tuesday morning. File//Global News

A 20-year-old man was killed in tractor rollover in Wellesley on Tuesday morning, says Waterloo Regional Police.

Emergency services were called to Powell Road between Line 86 and Posey Line shortly after 7 a.m. for a single motor vehicle collision.

Read more: Kitchener man charged in fatal October crash on Shantz Hill Road in Cambridge

They initial investigation shows that the driver lost control of the tractor, which went into a ditch and rolled over, police say.

The man, who is from Wellesley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by members of the traffic services unit.

