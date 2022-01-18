Menu

Canada

Netflix price hike may lead Canadians to rethink streaming subscriptions: analyst

By David Friend The Canadian Press
Posted January 18, 2022 11:28 am
Click to play video: 'New Year’s resolution: Expert advice to keep your finances in check' New Year’s resolution: Expert advice to keep your finances in check
It’s the season for New Year resolutions and according to Ipsos polling exclusively for Global News nearly half of us plan to make a big effort to do things differently in 2022. Many of those New Year’s goals are about money. Anne Gaviola has more on how to stick to your finance-related resolutions – Dec 28, 2021

Another year, another Netflix price increase.

At least that’s how it might feel for Canadians after the global streaming platform announced last week it’s inching up the cost of its most popular subscription packages once again by a dollar or two per month.

On Friday, Netflix said the price for its standard plan, which includes high-definition video and two simultaneous streams, will rise $1.50 to $16.49 per month, while the premium package, with Ultra HD access and four streams, is going up $2 to $20.99.

Read more: Canadians will now have to pay more for standard, premium Netflix plans

The basic plan with standard definition video remains unchanged at $9.99.

While Netflix isn’t the only streaming giant to hike prices, it’s done so the most frequently, which leads London, Ont.-based analyst Carmi Levy to wonder if the company is testing how much more it can charge.

He says he expects Netflix to continue pushing up its price “bit-by-bit” to see “how much resistance consumers have to price increases.”

Trending Stories

Netflix last raised its Canadian prices in October 2020, boosting the standard plan by $1 and the premium plan by $2. However, subscribers also felt an extra pinch last year when the company added GST or HST charges to its bills on Canada Day.

Click to play video: 'Will cable cutters become Netflix naysayers?' Will cable cutters become Netflix naysayers?
Will cable cutters become Netflix naysayers? – Nov 30, 2018

Other streaming companies have jacked up prices amid the pandemic, too.

Disney Plus added another $3 to customers’ bills last year as it introduced a selection of programming for grownups through a section of the service dubbed Star.

Levy suggests no matter which platform boosts its price, the move itself is bound to make even longtime subscribers reflect on their bills.

“Consumers are going to be looking at their streaming budgets and asking themselves why they’ve committed to more than one service on an ongoing basis and they’re going to start to pull back,” he said.

“I think we’re starting to get to that point.”

© 2022 The Canadian Press
