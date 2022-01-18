Menu

Economy

Nova Scotia to spend $500M on highways, bridges and roads

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 11:38 am
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to spend nearly $500 million this year on roads, highways and bridges' Nova Scotia to spend nearly $500 million this year on roads, highways and bridges
Nova Scotia has released its five-year spending plan for the province’s roads, highways and bridges. The Transportation and Infrastructure Department says it plans to spend nearly $500 million on upgrades, repairs and construction in the next 12 months. As Elizabeth McSheffrey reports, the province’s investments were largely unimpacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and local constituents are grateful – Jan 27, 2021

Nova Scotia has announced a $500 million-plan to improve the safety of provincial roads, highways and bridges.

Starting in the upcoming year, the province’s Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan includes more than 150 major projects.

“Transportation is critical to ensure safe and connected communities and that’s why we are making one of the largest investments in Nova Scotia’s infrastructure in provincial history,” said Public Works Minister Kim Masland, in a news release Tuesday.

Masland said this commitment is additional to the $20 million project for gravel roads announced in the fall of 2021.

Read more: Nova Scotia expects 1,250 new jobs over 7 years in Cognizant expansion

The province says 10 projects planned for 2022-23 will focus on twinning Highways 101, 103, 104 and 107. They will also focus on the Aerotech Connector on Highway 102, the Bridgewater interchange on Highway 103 and plans for the Port Hastings roundabout.

Plans for the upcoming year include the replacement of 18 bridges and the construction of 12 new ones.

Over the next five years, the province aims to repair and maintain 23,000 kilometres of roads and highways, as well as 4,100 bridges. A year-by-year approach is outlined in the five-year plan.

In the past year, the province says 565 kilometres of road were paved, and work was completed on more than 315 kilometres of gravel roads.

Click to play video: 'Province announces end of tolls on Cobequid Pass for N.S. motorists only' Province announces end of tolls on Cobequid Pass for N.S. motorists only
Province announces end of tolls on Cobequid Pass for N.S. motorists only – Dec 16, 2021
