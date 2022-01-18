Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One year since Trina Hunt reported missing, many questions about homicide remain

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 11:14 am
Click to play video: 'Human remains found in Hope, B.C. identified as Trina Hunt' Human remains found in Hope, B.C. identified as Trina Hunt
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirms that human remains found in Hope on March 29 are those of 48-year-old Trina Hunt, who vanished from Port Moody in January. Kristen Robinson reports – May 1, 2021

Today marks one year since Trina Hunt disappeared.

The 48-year-old Port Moody woman was reported missing on Jan. 18, 2021, by her husband Iain. He said he’d seen her that morning.

More than two months later, her remains were discovered by a member of the public, south of Silver Creek in Hope.

Many questions about her homicide remain.

Hunt was last seen on surveillance footage four days before she was reported missing and her disappearance triggered an extensive search effort that included search and rescue crews and volunteers from the community.

Click to play video: 'Mother of Trina Hunt speaks at Port Moody vigil' Mother of Trina Hunt speaks at Port Moody vigil
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Family of Trina Hunt offering huge reward for new information leading to an arrest and charges

 

Trending Stories

In June, the family posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the case.

Homicide investigators executed search warrants at Hunt’s home in Port Moody and Iain Hunt’s parents’ Mission home.

No arrests have been made in the case.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide Team tagTrina Hunt tagTrina Hunt missing tagtrina hunt homicide tagTrina Hunt update tagTrina Hunt Port Moody tagTrina Hunt family tagHomicide Trina Hunt tagTrina Hunt case tagTrina Hunt unsolved tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers