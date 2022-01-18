One year since Trina Hunt reported missing, many questions about homicide remain

Send this page to someone via email

Today marks one year since Trina Hunt disappeared.

The 48-year-old Port Moody woman was reported missing on Jan. 18, 2021, by her husband Iain. He said he’d seen her that morning.

More than two months later, her remains were discovered by a member of the public, south of Silver Creek in Hope.

Many questions about her homicide remain.

Hunt was last seen on surveillance footage four days before she was reported missing and her disappearance triggered an extensive search effort that included search and rescue crews and volunteers from the community.

In June, the family posted a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and charges in the case.

Homicide investigators executed search warrants at Hunt’s home in Port Moody and Iain Hunt’s parents’ Mission home.

No arrests have been made in the case.