Peterborough police seek man following theft from Millbrook business

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following a theft from a business in the village of Millbrook on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5 p.m. officers responded to a reported theft at a Centre Street business in Millbrook in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Police learned a suspect had entered the business, grabbed several items and left the area in a vehicle which police later determined was a blue four-door sedan that had been reported stolen on Saturday from the Peel Region.

The vehicle was last seen heading west on King Street.

The suspect is described as about 30 years of age and weighing 155 pounds. He was wearing a black coat with a red plaid winter cap with ear flaps, dark pants, boots, a fluorescent safety vest and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.