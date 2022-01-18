Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police seek man following theft from Millbrook business

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 18, 2022 10:01 am
A still from a video that shows a person police are seeking following a theft in Millbrook on Sunday, January 16, 2021.
Peterborough police seek a suspect following a theft from a business in MIllbrook on Sunday afternoon. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect following a theft from a business in the village of Millbrook on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5 p.m. officers responded to a reported theft at a Centre Street business in Millbrook in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

Read more: Peterborough police seek armed bank robbery suspect after firearm pointed at staff

Police learned a suspect had entered the business, grabbed several items and left the area in a vehicle which police later determined was a blue four-door sedan that had been reported stolen on Saturday from the Peel Region.

Trending Stories

The vehicle was last seen heading west on King Street.

The suspect is described as about 30 years of age and weighing 155 pounds. He was wearing a black coat with a red plaid winter cap with ear flaps, dark pants, boots, a fluorescent safety vest and a black mask.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough Police Crime Line at 705-876-1122 x555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

Theft tagPeterborough Police Service tagPeterborough Police tagPeterborough crime tagBreak In tagMillbrook tagCavan Monaghan Township tagbusiness break in tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers