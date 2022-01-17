Menu

Canada

Toronto police asked to transport patients to hospital if paramedics can’t respond

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 5:42 pm
Drivers stuck along major Toronto-area highways as historic winter storm blasts southern Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Drivers stuck along major Toronto-area highways as historic winter storm blasts southern Ontario

Toronto police officers have been asked to transport patients to hospital in urgent situations if an ambulance has been requested but unable to attend.

A police spokesperson told Global News that an internal memo was sent to uniformed personnel advising of the measure due to Monday’s snowfall.

The memo said that due to operational strains Toronto paramedics are experiencing as a result of the storm, officers may transport a patient to hospital if an ambulance was unable to respond and the patient needs urgent care.

The move was authorized by Toronto Police Chief James Ramer.

There is no word on whether anyone has had to be transported to hospital by Toronto police instead of an ambulance.

A major winter storm moved through parts of southern Ontario on Monday, leading to a blizzard warning for some areas, including Toronto.

Roads became treacherous, with some drivers getting stuck on roadways for hours.

Click to play video: 'Vehicles stuck all over GTA as Ontario hit by significant snow storm' Vehicles stuck all over GTA as Ontario hit by significant snow storm
Vehicles stuck all over GTA as Ontario hit by significant snow storm
