BettyWhiteChallenge leads to influx of donations to Kingston Humane Society

The Kingston Humane Society (KHS) is joining the #BettyWhiteChallenge, encouraging the public to donate to their local animal home of choice.

“We were looking forward to maybe getting a couple of thousands of dollars in donations, which would be wonderful at this time of year,” says KHS Executive Director Gord Hunter.

“As of right now, we’re at $17,000 raised in Betty White’s name. Just amazing.”

The iconic actor-comedian would’ve turned 100 today.

Sadly, she passed away on New Year’s Eve, just a few weeks shy of the century mark.

“I think you could safely say that, in her name today, an excess of $20 million will be raised for animal welfare,” says Hunter. “And that is such a legacy to her.”

White was a devoted animal lover who worked on saving endangered species and fixing conditions for animals around the world.

To honour her legacy, a social media challenge has gone viral, asking people to donate money to their local animal rescues in White’s name.

Inspired by her lifelong commitment to animals, the #BettyWhiteChallenge was created, encouraging the public to donate a minimum of $5.00 to their local animal home of choice. Participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge and donate today! Donate here: https://t.co/81zw1Aegk1 pic.twitter.com/9k66ALIiki — Kingston Humane Society (@KHSKingston) January 17, 2022

“You know, we’re very likely to reach 20,000 or more in donations,” Hunter says.

“It speaks to what a generous, incredible, compassionate community we have.”

The donations from the Kingston community will go directly to supporting the care of local animals in need, purchasing food, medication and health care among other necessary costs.

