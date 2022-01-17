Menu

#BettyWhiteChallenge leads to influx of donations to Kingston Humane Society

By Megan King Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 6:22 pm
Actress Betty White (L) and Delilah (R) pose during the American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards 2013 held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. View image in full screen
Actress Betty White (L) and Delilah (R) pose during the American Humane Association Hero Dog Awards 2013 held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ryan Miller / Getty Images

The Kingston Humane Society (KHS) is joining the #BettyWhiteChallenge, encouraging the public to donate to their local animal home of choice.

“We were looking forward to maybe getting a couple of thousands of dollars in donations, which would be wonderful at this time of year,” says KHS Executive Director Gord Hunter.

“As of right now, we’re at $17,000 raised in Betty White’s name. Just amazing.”

Read more: Toronto man braves Kingston, Ont. cold in marathon skate for Alzheimer’s awareness

The iconic actor-comedian would’ve turned 100 today.

Sadly, she passed away on New Year’s Eve, just a few weeks shy of the century mark.

“I think you could safely say that, in her name today, an excess of $20 million will be raised for animal welfare,” says Hunter. “And that is such a legacy to her.”

White was a devoted animal lover who worked on saving endangered species and fixing conditions for animals around the world.

To honour her legacy, a social media challenge has gone viral, asking people to donate money to their local animal rescues in White’s name.

Read more: Interactive light display coming to downtown Kingston

“You know, we’re very likely to reach 20,000 or more in donations,” Hunter says.

“It speaks to what a generous, incredible, compassionate community we have.”

The donations from the Kingston community will go directly to supporting the care of local animals in need, purchasing food, medication and health care among other necessary costs.

