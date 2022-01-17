Menu

Canada

Interactive light display coming to downtown Kingston

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 1:39 pm
Impulse View image in full screen
An interactive lights display is coming to downtown Kingston for four weeks through Feb. 22. Downtown Kingston

A large-scale interactive sound and light installation will be arriving at Kingston’s Springer market square this Thursday.

Impulse, a series of interactive, illuminated see-saws will be the latest attraction to come to downtown Kingston.

“I think for the community it’s really nice, just to have a location to land. And, as you can see behind me, skating is very popular down here, and that’s all times of the day and the night,” said Marijo Cuerrier, executive director with Downtown Kingston.

“So this is just an addition for people to say, ‘Hey, you know what, we can go down, dress up as a Canadian and enjoy the square as well as enjoy all of the coffee shops, the beavertail around the corner, that kind of thing,” she added.

The installation will be set up beside the outdoor skating rink while closing down King St. from Brock to Clarence for four weeks.

The new attraction will be open from Friday, Jan. 21 to February 22nd.

