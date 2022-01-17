Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman arrested for threats against school official: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 6:08 pm
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a woman for making threats against a school official. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough woman is facing several charges involving threats made against a school official on Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, they were made aware of two threatening phone calls to the work number of a local school official. Police did not state what role the official holds.

Read more: Ontario school boards warn of potential last minute class cancellations amid COVID surge

As a result of an investigation and the content of the calls, police executed a warrant at a west-end Peterborough residence.

“After gaining entry to the home, the accused was taken into custody,” police said.

A 46-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count of criminal harassment.

No name was released.

She was held in custody and scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday, police said.

