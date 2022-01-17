Peterborough woman arrested for threats against school official: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman is facing several charges involving threats made against a school official on Sunday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, they were made aware of two threatening phone calls to the work number of a local school official. Police did not state what role the official holds.

As a result of an investigation and the content of the calls, police executed a warrant at a west-end Peterborough residence.

“After gaining entry to the home, the accused was taken into custody,” police said.

A 46-year-old Peterborough woman was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and one count of criminal harassment.

No name was released.

She was held in custody and scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday, police said.