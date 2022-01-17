Menu



News

Three staff at Armstrong Elementary School test positive for COVID

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 4:06 pm
Armstrong Elementary School. View image in full screen
Armstrong Elementary School. Megan Turcato / Global News

A North Okanagan elementary school has announced that three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Armstrong Elementary posted to its website on Friday that two staff members, an education assistant, and a teacher, had tested positive.

Then on Sunday, the school announced a third staff member had tested positive for the virus.

Dates of possible exposures are listed on the school’s website.

Prior to the case notifications, the North Okanagan – Shuswap School District announced a two-day functional closure at the school for Friday and Monday.

The short-term closure came after the teachers’ union told the school district that working conditions were unsafe at the school due to the number of students not wearing masks.

Read more: Armstrong, B.C. teachers cite unsafe work conditions as 15% of students stop wearing masks

On Monday afternoon, the school district is expected to notify parents about whether the school can reopen on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Armstrong teachers raise safety concerns over students not wearing masks' Armstrong teachers raise safety concerns over students not wearing masks
Armstrong teachers raise safety concerns over students not wearing masks

In response to the Omicron variant, the provincial government announced, in early January, it wouldn’t be notifying students and parents about individual cases.

— with files from Amy Judd and Richard Zussman

