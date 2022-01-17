Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen delivery truck loaded with $42K in stoves recovered from Oneida Road address: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 17, 2022 3:35 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ontario Provincial Police in Middlesex County are appealing to the public for information after a stolen delivery truck, loaded with new stoves, was found parked at an abandoned Oneida Road address over the weekend.

Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police were first called to the address around 2:24 p.m. on Sunday, OPP said. The truck had been previously reported out of London, police said.

With assistance from London police, the truck, loaded with new stoves valued at north of $42,000, was located and recovered, police said.

Read more: Pilot walks away with minor injuries after plane crash in Norfolk County

Little in the way of details have been provided by police, who say their investigation is ongoing. Nothing has been said about a possible suspect or suspects.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

“The Middlesex OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately,” police said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Drivers stuck along major Toronto-area highways as historic winter storm blasts southern Ontario' Drivers stuck along major Toronto-area highways as historic winter storm blasts southern Ontario
Drivers stuck along major Toronto-area highways as historic winter storm blasts southern Ontario
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagMiddlesex County tagStolen Truck tagmiddlesex opp tagOntario crime tagoneida nation of the thames first nation tagOneida Road tagoneida police tagoneida nation of the thames first nation police tagstolen delivery truck tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers