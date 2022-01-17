Stolen delivery truck loaded with $42K in stoves recovered from Oneida Road address: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Middlesex County are appealing to the public for information after a stolen delivery truck, loaded with new stoves, was found parked at an abandoned Oneida Road address over the weekend.

Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police were first called to the address around 2:24 p.m. on Sunday, OPP said. The truck had been previously reported out of London, police said.

With assistance from London police, the truck, loaded with new stoves valued at north of $42,000, was located and recovered, police said.

Little in the way of details have been provided by police, who say their investigation is ongoing. Nothing has been said about a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

“The Middlesex OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately,” police said in a statement.

