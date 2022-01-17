Menu

Canada

British Columbians donate thousands to animal rescue charities to honour Betty White

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 4:03 pm
On what would have been Betty White‘s 100th birthday, fellow animal lovers around the world are donating to local shelters in the late star’s honour.

As part of the #BettyWhiteChallenge, people are asked to donate $5 or more to an animal rescue organization of their choice.

White loved animals and was known for supporting organizations around the world.

“She definitely was a leader when it came for speaking for animals,” Eileen Drever, the BC SPCA’s senior protection officer, told Global News.

“She was a wonderful individual and fabulous actress and animal lover and I’m shocked that animals are all going to benefit from her birthday.”

Drever said the BC SPCA has already raised $20,000 and she is sure it’s due to White’s legacy.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“It’s phenomenal, absolutely phenomenal,” she added.

Read more: Social media challenge supports late Betty White’s love for animals

Anyone can donate to any animal rescue organization in White’s name on Monday; it does not have to be the BC SPCA.

Drever said they will use the money raised to go “where it is needed most” and that could include medical care or furthering investigations.

White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
