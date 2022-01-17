Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba records 20 new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 1:55 pm
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. View image in full screen
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Manitoba public health officials are reporting an increase of 84 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 20 new deaths since Saturday.

The number of COVID-19-related patients in intensive care has increased by two, to 47 people.

The 20 Manitobans who have died range in age from a woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg region to a man in his 100s from Prairie Mountain.

Read more: Winnipeg councillors request plan to add more paramedics, relieve EMS pressure

The province said there were 335 new hospitalizations and 37 new ICU cases last week — a week-over-week increase of 40.2 and 85 per cent, respectively.

Manitoba also recorded a number of outbreaks, at St. Boniface Hospital (unit B5ME), Riverview Health Centre, Deer Lodge Centre (Lodge 6 East), Seven Oaks General Hospital (unit 3U4-7), and Victoria General Hospital (5 South).

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Outbreaks have also been reported at Lions Prairie Manor care home in Portage la Prairie, Nisichawayasihk Personal Care Home in Nelson House, Ochekwi Sipi Cree Nation Personal Care Home in Fisher River, and Rosewood Lodge in Stonewall.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 testing guide' COVID-19 testing guide
COVID-19 testing guide

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagHealth tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagManitoba Health tagCOVID-19 deaths tagOutbreaks tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers