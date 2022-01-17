Manitoba records 20 new COVID-19 deaths since Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials are reporting an increase of 84 COVID-19 related hospitalizations and 20 new deaths since Saturday.

The number of COVID-19-related patients in intensive care has increased by two, to 47 people.

The 20 Manitobans who have died range in age from a woman in her 40s from the Winnipeg region to a man in his 100s from Prairie Mountain.

The province said there were 335 new hospitalizations and 37 new ICU cases last week — a week-over-week increase of 40.2 and 85 per cent, respectively.

Manitoba also recorded a number of outbreaks, at St. Boniface Hospital (unit B5ME), Riverview Health Centre, Deer Lodge Centre (Lodge 6 East), Seven Oaks General Hospital (unit 3U4-7), and Victoria General Hospital (5 South).

Outbreaks have also been reported at Lions Prairie Manor care home in Portage la Prairie, Nisichawayasihk Personal Care Home in Nelson House, Ochekwi Sipi Cree Nation Personal Care Home in Fisher River, and Rosewood Lodge in Stonewall.

1:00 COVID-19 testing guide COVID-19 testing guide