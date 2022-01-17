Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Report on defunding Halifax police lists reforms, includes no specific budget cuts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2022 1:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Halifax Board of Police Commissioners wants more answers on violent August protest' Halifax Board of Police Commissioners wants more answers on violent August protest
The Halifax Board of Police Commissioners wants more answers on a violent protest between police and protesters in August over a homeless encampment. Commissioner Harry Critchley called for an independent civilian review but as Amber Fryday reports, that’s not happening for now – Oct 18, 2021

A wide-ranging report on defunding the Halifax police force is recommending a shift away from a “reactive” enforcement-based policing model.

The report for the city’s Board of Police Commissioners includes 36 recommendations on police practices, oversight and accountability.

Read more: Committee looking into what ‘defunding police’ in Halifax actually means gets terms of references

But the 14-member police board subcommittee that produced the report said it did not have enough data to recommend a specific amount to be cut from the police budget.

Trending Stories

The report calls for “detasking,” which would remove certain functions from the police, such as responding to mental health calls. Those calls would instead be given to teams composed of civilians.

The subcommittee calls for a series of legislative and policy reforms to promote community safety, and it recommends tying police budgets to clear performance metrics.

Story continues below advertisement

The report is also recommending the police board consider disarming some police officers, such as community response officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Police tagHalifax Regional Police taghalifax police tagPolicing tagdefund police tagHalifax Board of Police Commissioners taghalifax defund police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers