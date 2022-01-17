Winnipeg cops call in bomb squad when grenade found during arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg police called in the bomb unit after stopping a stolen car early Monday morning.

Police said a stolen vehicle was spotted near Keewatin Street and Logan Avenue around 12:40 a.m., and with the use of a tire deflation device, they managed to stop it a short time later at Route 90 and Inkster Boulevard.

Three people were taken into custody at the scene, and a search of the vehicle turned up firearms, ammunition, and a grenade.

Read more: Potentially explosive discovery by Manitoba RCMP disposed of safely

The grenade was determined to be inert.

Two of the vehicle’s occupants are facing a long list of charges. In total, police seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a loaded handgun magazine, a concealment-style handgun holster, rounds of ammo, and a substance police believe to be cocaine, with an estimate street value of $20,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver, 31, is looking at 10 firearms charges, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 22-year-old passenger is facing nine firearms offences of his own.

0:43 Winnipeg police seize $1.5 million in drugs in series of raids Winnipeg police seize $1.5 million in drugs in series of raids – Sep 15, 2021