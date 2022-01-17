Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg cops call in bomb squad when grenade found during arrest

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 1:26 pm
Weapons seized by Winnipeg police. View image in full screen
Weapons seized by Winnipeg police. Winnipeg Police Service

Winnipeg police called in the bomb unit after stopping a stolen car early Monday morning.

Police said a stolen vehicle was spotted near Keewatin Street and Logan Avenue around 12:40 a.m., and with the use of a tire deflation device, they managed to stop it a short time later at Route 90 and Inkster Boulevard.

Three people were taken into custody at the scene, and a search of the vehicle turned up firearms, ammunition, and a grenade.

Read more: Potentially explosive discovery by Manitoba RCMP disposed of safely

The grenade was determined to be inert.

Two of the vehicle’s occupants are facing a long list of charges. In total, police seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a loaded handgun magazine, a concealment-style handgun holster, rounds of ammo, and a substance police believe to be cocaine, with an estimate street value of $20,000.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The driver, 31, is looking at 10 firearms charges, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A 22-year-old passenger is facing nine firearms offences of his own.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police seize $1.5 million in drugs in series of raids' Winnipeg police seize $1.5 million in drugs in series of raids
Winnipeg police seize $1.5 million in drugs in series of raids – Sep 15, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagCocaine tagWinnipeg Police Service tagFirearms tagcrime in winnipeg tagGrenade tagWinnipeg guns tagBomb Unit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers