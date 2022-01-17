Winnipeg cops call in bomb squad when grenade found during arrest

Winnipeg police called in the bomb unit after stopping a stolen car early Monday morning.
Police said a stolen vehicle was spotted near Keewatin Street and Logan Avenue around 12:40 a.m., and with the use of a tire deflation device, they managed to stop it a short time later at Route 90 and Inkster Boulevard.
Three people were taken into custody at the scene, and a search of the vehicle turned up firearms, ammunition, and a grenade.
The grenade was determined to be inert.
Two of the vehicle’s occupants are facing a long list of charges. In total, police seized a loaded sawed-off shotgun, a loaded semi-automatic rifle, a loaded handgun magazine, a concealment-style handgun holster, rounds of ammo, and a substance police believe to be cocaine, with an estimate street value of $20,000.
The driver, 31, is looking at 10 firearms charges, possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, flight while pursued by a peace officer, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.
A 22-year-old passenger is facing nine firearms offences of his own.
