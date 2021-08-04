Menu

Crime

Potentially explosive discovery by Manitoba RCMP disposed of safely

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 12:54 pm
A modified pineapple grenade discovered by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
A modified pineapple grenade discovered by Manitoba RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

RCMP in Grand Rapids, Man., found something unusual on the riverbank behind the local school on Sunday: a modified grenade.

Officers arrived on scene immediately after a report of the device around 12 p.m., and called in the RCMP’s explosive disposal unit (EDU) for help.

A crater left after the RCMP’s EDU countercharged the device and destroyed it.
A crater left after the RCMP’s EDU countercharged the device and destroyed it. RCMP Manitoba

Police said the EDU determined it was a modified pineapple grenade with the pin removed, and wasn’t at risk of exploding. It was disposed of safely after the EDU countercharged the grenade and destroyed it.

The grenade had apparently washed up on shore, so police have no information as of Wednesday as to where it originally came from.

Explosion at Winnipeg homeless camp leaves one dead – Feb 16, 2021

 

