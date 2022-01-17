Third person charged in connection with fatal Hagersville, Ont. ‘fail to remain’ crash

Send this page to someone via email

A third person is facing charges in connection with a fatal Haldimand County hit and run in the spring of 2021 that killed 23-year-old Alexander Dalton, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The 30-year-old Waterford woman is facing accessory after the fact and mischief charges tied to a traffic incident that saw Dalton’s motorcycle collide with an SUV on King Street West in Hagersville.

He was pronounced dead as a result of the crash around 9 p.m. on April 23, 2021.

“The investigation, thus far, has determined the motorcyclist was travelling westbound on King Street West near Sarah Street when it was struck by a westbound 2001 blue Chevrolet Tahoe SUV causing the motorcyclist to be ejected,” OPP said in a statement the day after the incident.

The Chevy would be later found abandoned on Ojibway Road.

In December, two 25-year-olds from Oshweken, Ont., were arrested, with one charged with public mischief and the other charged with being an accessory after the fact.

OPP spokesperson Mary Gagliardi says the investigation is ongoing and they are still seeking information about the driver of that Tahoe.