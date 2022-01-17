Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Third person charged in connection with fatal Hagersville, Ont. ‘fail to remain’ crash

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 17, 2022 10:13 am
Alex Dalton Hagersville View image in full screen
OPP have now made three arrests in connection with a fatal fail to remain collision that saw 23-year-old Alexander Dalton die on King Street West in Hagersville, Ont., April 23, 2021. @opp_wr

A third person is facing charges in connection with a fatal Haldimand County hit and run in the spring of 2021 that killed 23-year-old Alexander Dalton, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The 30-year-old Waterford woman is facing accessory after the fact and mischief charges tied to a traffic incident that saw Dalton’s motorcycle collide with an SUV on King Street West in Hagersville.

He was pronounced dead as a result of the crash around 9 p.m. on April 23, 2021.

Read more: 2 charged in connection with fatal Hagersville, Ont. ‘fail to remain’ crash

“The investigation, thus far, has determined the motorcyclist was travelling westbound on King Street West near Sarah Street when it was struck by a westbound 2001 blue Chevrolet Tahoe SUV causing the motorcyclist to be ejected,” OPP said in a statement the day after the incident.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Chevy would be later found abandoned on Ojibway Road.

In December, two 25-year-olds from Oshweken, Ont., were arrested, with one charged with public mischief and the other charged with being an accessory after the fact.

OPP spokesperson Mary Gagliardi says the investigation is ongoing and they are still seeking information about the driver of that Tahoe.

Click to play video: 'OPP urging caution as blizzard slams the GTA' OPP urging caution as blizzard slams the GTA

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Crash tagFatal Collision tagHaldimand County tagKing Street West tagHagersville tagSarah Street tagojibway road tagalexander dalton tagchevy tahoe suv tagconcession 13 walpole tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers