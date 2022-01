Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody after an early morning stabbing on Sunday.

Calgary police said a man was stabbed in the lower back at the Saddletowne LRT station around 3:30 a.m.

The victim managed to get help at the nearby police district office.

He suffered minor injuries.

