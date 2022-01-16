Menu

Crime

Police investigating suspicious death in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood

By Yasmin Gandham Global News
Posted January 16, 2022 2:45 pm
The dog park where the woman's body was found in Glenmore. View image in full screen
The dog park where the woman's body was found in Glenmore.

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after the body of a woman was found in the Glenmore area near a dog park on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the park in the 2100 block of Glenmore Road just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning, where they located the body.

Officers are calling the death suspicious.

Read more: Vernon Mounties investigate after body found downtown; death deemed suspicious

In a media release, police said investigators had blocked off the area and would remain on scene as they continued to collect evidence and speak to witnesses.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Man sentenced for assault in connection with Kelowna homicide' Man sentenced for assault in connection with Kelowna homicide
Man sentenced for assault in connection with Kelowna homicide – Nov 16, 2021

Read more: RCMP actions not connected to 2021 suspicious death, B.C.’s police watchdog says

The investigation is still in the early stages and more information will be released once it becomes available.

Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them immediately.

