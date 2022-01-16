Police investigating suspicious death in Kelowna’s Glenmore neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are investigating after the body of a woman was found in the Glenmore area near a dog park on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the park in the 2100 block of Glenmore Road just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning, where they located the body.

Officers are calling the death suspicious.

In a media release, police said investigators had blocked off the area and would remain on scene as they continued to collect evidence and speak to witnesses.

The investigation is still in the early stages and more information will be released once it becomes available.

Kelowna RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them immediately.