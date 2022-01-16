SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
VanVleet, Raptors take on the Heat

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 16, 2022 3:24 am

Toronto Raptors (21-19, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-16, third in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat host Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors.

The Heat are 18-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami is 3-4 in one-possession games.

The Raptors are 13-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 3-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors president tests positive for COVID-19 despite 3rd dose' Toronto Raptors president tests positive for COVID-19 despite 3rd dose
TOP PERFORMERS: Herro is scoring 20.6 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Heat. Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and seven assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

VanVleet is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Raptors. Pascal Siakam is averaging 24.5 points and 10.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points per game.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 110.3 points, 47.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (reconditioning), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Raptors: Scottie Barnes: out (rest), Khem Birch: out (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

